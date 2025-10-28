Centre Ready to Tackle Cyclone Montha, NDRF Teams Deployed: Sanjay

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Central Government is fully prepared to provide assistance to both Telugu states in the wake of Cyclone Montha. Addressing the media in Karimnagar on Tuesday, he announced that NDRF teams have been alerted and dispatched to Andhra Pradesh, especially to the 19 severely affected districts.

Sanjay said he is in constant touch with senior NDRF officials and is ready to send additional teams if necessary. He urged officials in Peddapalli, Mulugu, and Bhupalpally districts—which are likely to receive heavy rainfall—to remain vigilant and prioritise public safety.

Commenting on the alleged sexual abuse case at a government school in Gangadhara mandal, he said district collector Pamela Satpathy and police commissioner Gouse Alam are conducting a thorough investigation. He directed that POCSO cases be registered without hesitation and urged the media to handle the issue sensitively, as it concerns minors’ identities.

Sanjay also reacted to the suicide of a Class 10 student at the Vagara Gurukul school in Husnabad, calling it “horrific.” He stressed the need for schools to prioritise students’ mental health rather than applying excessive academic pressure.

Criticising the Congress administration, he said the chain of suicides in residential schools and hostels, which was a concern under the previous BRS regime, continues unabated. He demanded immediate corrective measures and an improvement in hostel and Gurukul conditions.