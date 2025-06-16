Centre Praises Revanth for Skill Varsity

Hyderabad: Union skill development and entrepreneurship minister Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for establishing the Young India Skill University, calling it a major step toward empowering the state’s youth.

The Union minister met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, and discussed various efforts being made to strengthen skill development in Telangana.

Jayant Chaudhary suggested that a centre of excellence be set up in the state focusing on VFX, gaming and audio-visual sectors which would help improve skills among students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). He said such a centre would improve job opportunities in emerging industries.

In response, Revanth Reddy informed the minister that the proposed centre of excellence would be established under the Young India Skill University and connected to ITIs across the state. He also requested support from the Central government under national skill development schemes. The Union minister assured full support and welcomed the state’s initiative.

Jayant Chaudhary also requested the state government to provide free electricity to all ITIs, to which Revanth Reddy responded positively by instructing officials to explore solar power systems for ITIs to reduce energy costs.

The Chief Minister directed officials to upgrade the ITI syllabus and set up a special committee for this purpose.