Centre Plans for Tapping Law

Hyderabad: With law enforcement agencies in many cases found to be violating the law by illegally intercepting the mobile phones of Opposition leaders and a wide section of society, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has proposed to amend the law and issue guidelines for intercepting phones, sources said on Sunday.

According to the proposed guidelines, state governments and its investigation agencies will be limited to intercept mobile phones in their respective states, a senior police official told Deccan Chronicle.

If the investigation agencies and the state police need to intercept phones of persons belonging to other states, they must get approvals from the Centre.

The Centre would take suggestions on the proposed guidelines before formalising them.

In Telangana, the phone-tapping operation under the BRS government intercepted mobile phones of more than 613 profiles including Opposition and even ruling party leaders and their family members, judges, celebrities, and journalists.

According to the special investigation team (SIT) investigating the case, the then-Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) secured permission for tapping phones by allegedly citing false grounds to the empowered committee of the state government that is supposed to authorise interception of phones.

In one case, sources said, Tollywood actress were accused of being Maoists to secure permission to tap their phones.

18 Injured as Hyderabad-Amravati Bus Overturns in Adilabad; 3 Hospitalised

Hyderabad: A private travels bus from Hyderabad to Amravati in Maharashtra overturned near Gudihathnoor in Adilabad district, causing injuries to 18 persons. Three of them were hospitalised and are under observation.

Sub-Inspector Madhu Krishna said the incident occurred at around 4 am when driver Asif, 37, lost control of the vehicle when another bus attempted to overtake him. Asif to avoid a collision swerved to the left, and the bus hit a construction material placed along the road and overturned.

The Orange Travels bus had 32 occupants, including 29 passengers, two drivers, and a cleaner. Bazarhathnoor police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue efforts and moved the injured to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Sandeepa Chary from RIMS confirmed that two passengers sustained facial bone injuries, while another suffered a left leg fracture, and were under observations. The other injured persons were stable and were released after two hours.

BJP Medak MP Plaint About Maoist Threats

Hyderabad: BJP Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao has complained to the police of once again received threatening phone calls, allegedly from Maoist operatives, while he was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Rao said he received the warnings from two separate numbers, whose details he gave the police. The caller claimed that five teams were deployed to eliminate him under the orders of the AP Maoist committee. The threat also stated that any efforts to trace the calls would only fail as they were using internet-based calling tools.

Rao immediately alerted the police from the hospital. Rao had on June 23 received threat calls and had lodged complaints with the DGP, and the Sangareddy and Medak SPs. The probe led to the deployment of armed escort vehicles and personnel for his security.

Police launched a probe and are looking into the origin of the calls. Teams will analyse technical data and working to identify the source of the messages.

Man Pushed Wife, Kids to Death After Quarrel: Cops

Hyderabad: Police on Sunday booked Naveen Goud, an autorickshaw driver for attempting to murder his family, at a court building on Saturday. His wife Ramya died while their two children survived. Goud also attempted to die by suicide but survived.

Police said it all began when he went to recover a seized mobile phone and a bike from the court. He was told that it was a holiday. This apparently led to a quarrel with his wife, and Goud threw his family members from the third floor of court building and attempted to die by suicide.

Medak inspector Dandadi Mahesh said that there were disputes between the couple a few months ago and Ramya had gone to her parents' residence in Laxmapur of Ramayanpet mandal of Medak district. Goud went to Laxmapur and threw smoke bombs on her residence.

Ramya and her parents lodged a complaint with Ramayampet police who booked a case and arrested Goud. At that time, police seized his mobile phone and bike.

After his release from jail, family elders worked out an agreement and Ramya and their children returned to Goud’s home. Goud also filed a petition seeking release of his seized phone and bike. It was when the family went to the court to recover the seized articles, and the court constables asked them to return on Monday, that Goud went on a murderous spree.

Unemployed Man Found Dead in Hotel Near JNTU Metro

Hyderabad: Sai Kiran, 32, was found dead in a hotel near the JNTU metro station, on Friday. His family told the police that he was unemployed and had gone out job-hunting but did not return. Police broke into the hotel room after being alerted by the staff, and found him dead. Investigation is underway.

Trader Dies by Suicide After Quarrel

Hyderabad: Kirana shop owner M. Shrikanth Reddy, 37, died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Nandi Musailaiguda, Kishanbagh, on Saturday night, police said. Bahadurpura sub-inspector K. Prashanth said Reddy was reportedly addicted to alcohol and would frequently quarrel with his wife.

On Saturday night, following a quarrel, the wife went downstairs. When she returned, she found Reddy locked in a room. On getting the door broken open, she found him dead and called the police.

The Bahadurpura and Attapur police reached the spotClarifying reports over confusion of jurisdiction limits, the IO said, “We waited for them for an hour. We have anyway registered a case despite it not falling within our police station limits.”

Kukatpally: Man Killed in Hit and Run

Hyderabad: P. Suresh, 24, from Boduppal died allegedly after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Metro Pillar No. 839 in Kukatpally, on Saturday night. Kukatpally SI K. Ramakrishna said Suresh had left home around 4 pm on Saturday to go shopping with friends in Kukatpally. He informed his parents later in the night that he would stay over at a friend’s place and return early the next morning.

Around 5 am on Sunday, the family learnt through the police that Suresh had died after being hit by an unknown vehicle while riding his two-wheeler, while he was heading towards Balanagar.

Locals called an ambulance whose personnel confirmed he was dead. His body was later shifted to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. Police have registered a case based on a complaint by the deceased's father and are investigating the matter to identify the vehicle and driver responsible.

Ride Hailing App Driver Ends Life

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old driver associated with a ride-hailing app died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Ootpally in Shamshabad, reportedly due to financial distress, at around 9 pm on Saturday. According to Shamshabad police, Mohammed Paraj Khan was unable to repay his loans borrowed from several persons and financial institutions.

On Saturday evening, Paraj returned home after work and locked himself in his room. When he didn't come out for a long time, his father knocked on the door, but did not receive a response. He later opened the door using an emergency key, and found Paraj dead.

Paraj’s younger brother Mohammed Ayaj Khan, 22, lodged a complaint with the Shamshabad police and investigation is underway.

Motorists Jam PJR Flyover

Hyderabad: Just hours after the newly-inaugurated PJR flyover was opened for vehicles at 2 pm on Sunday, curious motorists caused a mild traffic congestion near a U-turn between the Udupi hotel and the Kondapur junction.

Madhapur traffic DCP T. Manohar Sai said the the congestion was the result of a lot of commuters taking the PJR flyover instead of the Shilpa flyover. "We surveyed quite a few people, who said they were curious to travel on it, and so took this flyover. The rush can also be attributed to it being a Sunday. All these traffic issues would be fixed within a week."

Soon after, the Cyberabad traffic police posted a tweet on X saying, " Commuters travelling from ORR towards Cable Bridge are advised to take the Shilpa Flyover. Those heading from ORR towards Kondapur can now use the new PJR flyover."

An X user responded to the post saying, "Please put a signal at Shilpa flyover end for non-ORR people. The Ikea (spot) has become a bottleneck."

NSUI State President Argues with Cop

Hyderabad: An argument between NSUI Telangana president Venkataswamy and inspector M. Surender over the alleged detention of an activist led to some drama at the Borabanda police station on Sunday evening after Venkataswamy called up the inspector and questioned him about the reason for the arrest of the activist. The inspector reportedly responded in a rude manner, allegedly saying: “I’ll lock you up also.” Venkataswamy stated he would arrive at the police station by 7 pm. NSUI and Congress workers gathered outside the police station in support of their leader.

When the protestors reached the premises, the inspector was reportedly absent. SR Nagar ACP Raghavendra Rao went to police station and spoke with Venkataswamy. The ACP denied the claims of people gathering at the police station, though some videos on social media platforms purported to show otherwise.