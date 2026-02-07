Centre offers Rs 28,740 cr for Hyderabad Metro Phase II

Hyderabad: Union minister for consumer affairs Pralhad Joshi announced that the Centre was ready to release Rs 28,740 crore for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, provided the Telangana government completed its takeover deal with L&T for Phase I and submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the new section.

Addressing journalists at the BJP office in Nampally, Joshi said Telangana would receive Rs 33,180 crore through 41 per cent tax devolution, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Urban local bodies would get an additional Rs 11,448 crore. He noted that Telangana had received Rs 12.5 lakh crore from the Centre over the past 12 years and highlighted the record Rs 5,337 crore allocation for railway infrastructure projects in the FY 2026–27 Budget, compared to Rs 886 crore for undivided Andhra Pradesh during the UPA era.

To compete with major economies as India rose to third place globally, Joshi said the Centre had hiked capital expenditure to Rs 12 lakh crore, up from Rs 2 lakh crore in the UPA era, to boost infrastructure. He added that the Centre had identified 24 critical minerals vital for semiconductors, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and green hydrogen.

Describing the Union Budget as being crafted for the next generation, with investments in semiconductors, logistics, biopharma, medical tourism, and infrastructure, Joshi emphasised balanced development across states. He said India, the world’s fourth-largest renewable energy producer, was expanding solar capacity, enabling battery storage, securing minerals such as lithium, and advancing PLI-backed battery manufacturing to ensure reliable, affordable, clean power.

Replying to a query, Joshi clarified that the Centre does not release funds “to fill Congress leaders’ pockets” but directs them straight to the people.

Later, he addressed a Vyapari Samvad at the party office. BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, state spokespersons N.V. Subash and Veerender Goud, and members of various trade groups participated.