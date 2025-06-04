Centre Notifies Telangana Forensic Lab as Official Examiner of Electronic Evidence

Hyderabad: The Centre has notified the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL) as an Examiner of Electronic Evidence, under Section 79A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This designation authorises the lab to formally examine and certify digital evidence for use in legal proceedings. According to the notification, the approval covers computer (media) forensics (excluding floppy disk drives) and mobile devices forensics.



Hyderabad west zone task force arrests history-sheeters

The west zone task force arrested history-sheeters Mohammed Fayyaz and Syed Ahmed Hashmi for impersonating police personnel and extorting spas. Task force DCP Y.V.S. Sudheendra said the duo was arrested in coordination with the Masab Tank police on Tuesday. He said the duo and their associates had posed as police, ‘raided’ spas in Filmnagar, Panjagutta, Masab Tank and Madhapur police limits and extorted money from the managements. The officers seized ₹20,000 in cash, a wireless spy camera with memory card, and a mobile phone, which were used to intimidate spa staff.

Couple commits suicide in Munipally

A couple died by suicide at their residence in Munipally, Sangareddy, over alleged marital issues, police said on Tuesday. Investigation officer identified the deceased as Begari Ramesh and Anitha, labourers. They left behind their two daughters and a six-year-old son.

Police said the son woke up abruptly in the morning and found his parents unresponsive. He called his grandparents, who live in the neighbourhood. They rushed to the spot and called the police. The bodies of the couple were shifted to the government hospital in Sadasivapet. The two daughters of the couple were at their grandparents’ house.

Ramesh’s parents lodged a complaint with the police. They said that Ramesh’s suspicion of his wife having an extramarital affair might have led them to take this extreme step. The children’s custody has been handed over to the grandparents.