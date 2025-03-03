 Top
Centre not helping non-BJP states: Tummala

Telangana
DC Web Desk
3 March 2025 12:48 PM IST

If we pay one rupee in taxes, we receive only 42 paise in return.

Tummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao toured Ashwapuram mandal in Bhadradri district and inspected the Dummugudem dam.

He alleged that the Centre is discriminating against southern states in fund devolution.
"If we pay one rupee in taxes, we receive only 42 paise in return, whereas Bihar gets Rs 7 for every rupee paid," he said. He further accused the Centre of neglecting non-BJP states in financial assistance.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
