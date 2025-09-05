Centre Nod Must to Try Indians for Crimes Abroad

Hyderabad: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court ruled that prosecution of an Indian citizen for offences that occurred abroad could not proceed without prior sanction of the Central government under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by Siddapuram Raghunandan, who faced charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Indian Penal Code. The complainant, father of the victim, alleged that the petitioner suppressed his medical condition, harassed his daughter for additional dowry, and later abandoned her in the United States. The judge noted that the couple had since obtained divorce by mutual consent before a US court through a detailed marital settlement agreement. The judge observed that allegations of erectile dysfunction were disproved by medical records, as the victim conceived during the marriage. It found no prima facie evidence of dowry harassment, pointing out that the petitioner transferred substantial funds to the victim and her father. Holding that the prosecution was unsustainable in law due to the absence of mandatory sanction under CrPC, the judge quashed the criminal proceedings against the accused.

Plea seeks opening of Unani hospital

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ plea seeking directions for the immediate appointment of staff and commencement of operations at the Sir Nizamath Jung Government Unani Hospital, Narayanguda, Hyderabad. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by H.K. S.M. Khundmiri, who contended that the authorities had failed to operationalise the hospital despite a six-member expert committee report of October 2013, which listed the requirements for its functioning. It was argued that the prolonged delay was illegal, arbitrary, and violative of the Constitution. The petitioner sought directions to the commissioner, department of Ayush, to appoint technical, non-technical, paramedical, and Class IV staff, and to provide equipment, infrastructure, and other facilities as recommended in the committee’s project report, so that the hospital can be made functional without further delay. The respondents sought time to file response in the matter.

Illegal construction in Ameenpur, says plea

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging alleged illegal constructions being undertaken by a private builder in Ameenpur municipality, Sangareddy district. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed Jana Vijay Kumar. The petitioner contended that the respondent authorities failed to prevent encroachment upon the buffer zone and diversion of the nala connected to Bandam Kommu water body. He alleged that the construction activities had closed the Pedda Cheruvu and damaged the sluice of Bandam Kommu lake, terming them arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional. Counsel for the petitioner said that Avantika Constructions had obtained a no-objection certificate from the state irrigation department in respect of Survey No. 465 without requisite permissions. He alleged that streets in the locality were witnessing flooding and stressed that the lives of nearly 6,000 people would be at risk if the construction continued. The petitioner sought a direction to demolish construction and restoration of the nala within a week. Counsel for Avantika Constructions denied the allegations and submitted that the land in question did not fall under the category of agricultural or prohibited land, as confirmed in a joint inspection. It was contended that the construction was not on water body land and no illegality was committed. The judge posted the matter for further hearing.

Student seeks SSC memo from school

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ plea challenging the action of the state secondary education board in withholding long memo of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) on account of lapses allegedly committed by the management of Madina Quranic Mission High School, Hyderabad. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Mir Umer Ali Khan, who contended that despite having duly appeared and qualified in the SSC examinations held in June 2023, his long memo and other relevant certificates were withheld by the Board. He argued that the action, taken for no fault of his, is arbitrary, illegal, and violative of his fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The petitioner submitted that the district educational officer had imposed a penalty of `7 lakh on the school management, and the management became unresponsive since the DEO took over the institution. Seeking relief, the petitioner sought declaring the action of the respondents unlawful and a direction to the authorities to forthwith release his SSC long memo and related certificates. The government pleader sought time to obtain instructions in the matter.