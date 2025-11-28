Centre Lets Sabarimala Pilgrims Carry Irumudi Kettu In Aircraft Cabin For Second Year

HYDERABAD: For the second-year running, the civil aviation ministry has approved the carrying of the ‘Irumudi Kettu’ in aircraft cabins for Sabarimala pilgrims. Permission to carry coconuts in cabin baggage, has also been granted by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Coconuts are ordinarily prohibited due to their flammability. The rule permits devotees to carry their Irumudi Kettu, which contains coconuts filled with ghee and other offerings required for the rituals.

Civil aviation minister K. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced the decision on Friday. He said that since many devotees approached him after he took charge, he ensured that their request to carry the Irumudi Kettu in the cabin was approved.

He clarified that the exemption was valid from Friday till January 20, 2026, coinciding with the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. A similar exemption was granted last season, which ended on January 20, 2025.

Pilgrims must undergo X-ray screening, explosive trace detector (ETD) checks, and physical inspection before boarding.

Porna Chandera Rao, Ganta Swami, said the decision brought major relief to devotees. “Many pilgrims who prefer air travel were finding it difficult earlier. This will once again bring cheer to devotees, especially those from northern states who travel long distances,” he said.