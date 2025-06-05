Centre Lauds Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Patil For Water Conservation Initiatives

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has lauded Bhadradri Kothagudem district Collector Jitesh V. Patil and called him as “Iron Man” for his significant role in “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative to make water conservation a priority and constructing water recharge structure to increase groundwater levels.

The Ministry has released an appreciation letter in this regard appreciating Patil for his initiative to conserve water. The construction of as many as 29,103 rain water harvesting pits was completed in the district in government offices, schools, Anganwadi centres and primary health centres.

Around 2,581 of them were at soak pits construction level. He also took measures to construct 1,100 pits under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to benefit farmers.

The Ministry’s Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative emphasizes the importance of Jan Bhagidari in water conservation and embodies a pledge for united action from all stakeholders with the aim to have a special focus on the construction of artificial recharge structures or borewell recharge shafts among other activities, which will increase storage capacity and help to augment groundwater recharge.