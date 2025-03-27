Centre issues advisory to States, UTs outlining public safety to be ensured in summer

Hyderabad: The Central government issued an advisory to the States and Union Territories (UTs) outlining various implementation measures for the Health departments this summer.

In the advisory addressed to the Chief Secretaries of the States and Advisors to Administrator of all UT, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that with the onset of summer, an increase in the exposure to heat, including extreme conditions may occur. Some places of the country have begun witnessing high temperatures.

According to Srivastava, from March 1 2025 onwards, through daily surveillance, patient-level information on clinical diagnosis of heatstroke is being captured on Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) for all States and UTs. To this effect, training sessions in virtual mode have been conducted recently by the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health, NCDC.

The daily heat alerts generated by IMD are shared by NPCCHH, NCDC with States. These alerts include forecasts of heat waves for the next three or four days and may be disseminated promptly to all health facilities. State, District, and City Health departments may ensure the implementation of heat-health action plans and support in planning, managing and assessing response to heat along with other responding agencies.

Health Departments of the States and UTs must continue efforts for sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management. Training manuals developed by NCDC on these subjects may be used for the training.

Health Facility preparedness must be reviewed for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment to provide active, emergency cooling. Guidance on developing heatstroke management units and emergency management of severe heat-related illnesses has been disseminated.

Availability of sufficient drinking water at all health facilities and the continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured. Fire safety in health facilities is critical. Health facilities should conduct thorough inspections, safety and electrical load audits and ensure fire NOC compliance.

Health Facilities need to increase their resilience to heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels wherever feasible, energy conservation measures and measures to reduce indoor heat through cool or green roofs, window shades, shade outside etc.

Rainwater harvesting and recycling plants may also be explored for self-sufficiency in water. States may also utilize Information, Education and Communication (IEC) as well as community level awareness materials developed by NPCCHH regarding the precautions to be taken by people to safeguard themselves against heat waves.