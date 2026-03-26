Centre Initiates DPR for RRR South

Hyderabad:The long-pending Southern Part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) has moved a step closer to reality, with the Centre initiating preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, in a communication to the roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday, confirmed that the proposal submitted for the southern corridor is under consideration and that a consultancy has been appointed for DPR preparation, which is currently in progress.



Welcoming the development, Venkat Reddy expressed satisfaction over the Centre’s positive response and thanked Gadkari for acknowledging the state’s request made in the larger interest of Venkat Reddy described the update as a timely boost, coinciding with the Rama Navami festival.



Venkat Reddy noted that while the Northern Part of the RRR has already received approval and is in the tendering stage, progress on the Southern stretch strengthens prospects for completing the entire ring road project.



Stating that the project is poised to transform the State’s infrastructure landscape, Venkat Reddy said the RRR, under the leadership of Chief Minister A, Revanth Reddy, would emerge as a “game changer” for Telangana’s economy.



He pointed out that the project would ease traffic congestion around Hyderabad and catalyse industrial growth in peripheral districts. With both northern and southern corridors expected to be integrated, the region is set to witness significant expansion in connectivity and infrastructure.



The state government would continue close coordination with the Centre to expedite execution of the project, he added.