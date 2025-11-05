Centre Gives Nod for Widening Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s persistent efforts to upgrade the Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway (NH65) from the existing four-lanes to six-lanes have finally yielded results.

The Central government has given green signal for the widening of Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway, marking a major step toward improving travel safety and efficiency. Land acquisition processes have already begun in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Officials estimate that once the expansion is complete, travel time between the two cities will be reduced by nearly 2 hours and road accidents will significantly decline.

According to the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the six-lane expansion will cover a stretch of 229 km from the 40th km point to the 269th km point of NH-65. The ministry has appointed officials in both States to oversee the land acquisition process required for the project.

In Telangana, land acquisition responsibilities have been assigned to Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) in several districts. In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, land will be acquired from nine villages in Choutuppal mandal.

In Nalgonda district, land will be taken from five villages each in Chityal and Narketpally mandals, four in Kattangur, two in Nakrekal, and four in Ketepally.

Similarly, in Suryapet district, RDOs have been tasked with acquiring land from four villages in Suryapet mandal, six in Chivvemla, four in Kodad, and five in Munagala mandals.

The project, once completed, is expected to make the Hyderabad–Vijayawada route faster, smoother, and considerably safer for commuters and freight transport alike.