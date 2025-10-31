Centre Gives Major Solar Push To TG : Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday announced that the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has approved 40,000 rooftop solar units for Telangana, including 20,000 in the first phase of installation. He said the ministry had also sanctioned 450 MW of decentralized solar power plants for the state.

Kishan Reddy said he received a letter from renewable energy minister Prahlad Joshi confirming the approval. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Telangana’s people for the allotment, calling it a major step toward self-reliance in power generation.

He said under the PM KUSUM scheme, farmers are being encouraged to install solar pump sets and generate their own electricity, while the PM Surya Ghar scheme has already benefited millions of households across India, exceeding installation targets ahead of schedule.

Claiming that the country’s power generation had reached record levels — with 74 per cent coming from thermal power within a 500-gigawatt setup — the minister said coal stockpiles at plants now suffice for 22 days. He added that rooftop solar power can be connected to the grid and sold, helping farmers earn additional income.

Referring to the 4,000-MW NTPC Ramagundam thermal project inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2023, Kishan Reddy said 80 per cent of its power is allocated to Telangana. However, he urged the state government to purchase the entire output instead of just one-third. He also highlighted ongoing commitments for floating and rooftop solar projects in the state.

With Telangana’s annual power demand rising by 9.8 per cent and projected to exceed 33,000 MW by 2030, he stressed the need for uninterrupted supply and urged the state government to rise above political considerations.

Kishan Reddy blamed mismanagement under the BRS and Congress governments for the severe financial distress of power distribution companies and generation units, citing dues of ₹30,000 crore to discoms and ₹42,000 crore to Singareni Collieries. He urged the state to resolve these issues at the earliest to ensure workers’ welfare.

Responding to a question on the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Kishan Reddy accused the Congress government of appeasing minorities during elections while neglecting them in governance, referring to ministerial appointments made ahead of the poll.