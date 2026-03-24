Centre Gives Approval for Rs 940 Cr First Double-Decker Flyover on Hyd-Vij Highway

Hyderabad: Traffic on the busy National Highway 65 going towards Vijayawada could in the near future, be “flying” over a double-decker elevated corridor that will help traffic flyover an otherwise congested 5.5 km stretch of the road between Panama Junction in Vanasthalipuram and Hayathnagar.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the proposal for the Rs 940 crore double-decker flyover has received an in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. He said the state was pursuing the proposal with the Centre and that it was likely that the project could be included in MoRTH’s 2026-27 annual plan.

The proposed elevated corridor will accommodate Metro rail lines on the top level while the lower level will be a six-lane highway for road traffic. The minister said the government was aware of the difficulties of residents of 65 residential colonies in the 5.5 km stretch having difficulty because of the regular NH-65 traffic and once the project is completed, will ensure free passage for local traffic which can use the service roads that will come up along the two-tiered structure.

Once the proposal is formally approved by MoRTH, work on preparing a detailed project report will begin, Venkat Reddy said. He was responding to questions on the project during the Question Hour in the Assembly.

A similar proposal for a 1.2 km double-decker road is being planned from BHEL to Madinaguda, the minister said, adding that these elevated corridors follow the ‘Nagpur model’ and that he had mooted the projects with Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari when he was a member of the Lok Sabha.

He also said among the other major road projects being planned are a 55 km elevated corridor that will go over the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Since traffic is not allowed at night through the forest, the elevated corridor - the detailed project report for which is nearing completion – when completed, will allow people to travel round the clock to and from the temple town of Srisailam, Venkat Reddy said.

He also said that the government was taking up 6,092 km of roadworks under the HAM model in the state and that these works will cost around Rs 13,00 crore. The government, he added, was also ready with a Rs 20,000 crore plan for converting all roads in the state into black-topped ones and eliminate once and for all, the problem of mud and unpaved roads in the state.