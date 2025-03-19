Centre for Science and Environment - Hyderabad recorded its lowest winter

Hyderabad: If residents in many areas breathed easier in the recent winter in the city, there was a reason. Hyderabad recorded its lowest winter average of the highly dangerous Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) in four years, according to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi.

The study, which covered the period from October 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, also showed but pollution spikes in several industrial areas that overshadowed the improvement.

The seasonal average fell to 52 micrograms per metre cubed (µg/m³), a 5 per cent drop from previous years. Ramachandrapuram had the cleanest air, followed by Nacharam TSIIC, placing them within the ‘moderate’ category, where air pollution is mainly a risk for sensitive individuals.

However, Hyderabad remains vulnerable to severe pollution episodes. Industrial areas like Sanathnagar recorded an alarming daily peak of 182 µg/m³ on October 7, falling into the ‘very unhealthy’ category, where the risk of health effects increases for everyone.

IDA Pashamylaram registered the highest winter average, followed by Icrisat and Zoo Park. These areas remained well above the annual standard and fell into the ‘unhealthy’ category.

Some locations saw worsening air quality. IITH Kandi recorded a 31 per cent rise in PM2.5 levels compared to last winter, pushing it deeper into the ‘unhealthy’ zone. Somajiguda and Icrisat followed, with 22 per cent increases, while the University of Hyderabad recorded a 15 per cent rise.

Air quality remained poor for extended periods. Sanathnagar recorded eight days of ‘poor’ AQI and 34 days of ‘moderate’ AQI, the highest in Hyderabad. Icrisat and IDA Pashamylaram followed, with 73 and 71 ‘moderate’ days, meaning pollution levels frequently hovered at levels where health effects could emerge for vulnerable groups.

This apart, the report also showed that nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) levels surged in January. Zoo Park recorded 93 µg/m³, a 2.9-fold increase from October, while IDA Pashamylaram reached 43 µg/m³, a 1.4-fold rise.

The seasonal pattern remains unchanged, the CSE report said. Pollution rises from mid-November and peaks in January, when colder temperatures and low wind speeds trap pollutants near the ground.



GFX:

Pollution in Hyderabad’s winter

Table shows the average PM2.5 levels from October 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025

Most polluted:

IDA Pashamylaram: 62.5 µg/m³ (worst affected)

Icrisat: 59.6 µg/m³

Zoo park: 58.4 µg/m³

Sanathnagar: 56.7 µg/m³

Bolaram: 44.3 µg/m³



Least polluted:

Ramachandrapuram: 24.9 µg/m³ (cleanest air)

Nacharam TSIIC IALA: 27.6 µg/m³

ECIL Kapra: 29.7 µg/m³

Kompally municipal office: 32.1 µg/m³

New Malakpet: 33.5 µg/m³