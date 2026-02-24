Centre Focusing on Affordable Healthcare to Poor in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: With a clear focus on making quality healthcare affordable and accessible for the poor and middle classes in Telangana, the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken several initiatives across the State, said Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

The key initiatives include All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bibinagar. It is a super-speciality hospital established with an investment of Rs.1,400 crore. The Sanathnagar ESIC, which is centre of excellence in public healthcare, is catering to more than 19 lakh workers with coverage of 73 plus lakh family members of the workers.

Over Rs.5,300 crore worth of free treatment was provided to more than 83 lakh beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat and more than 5,000 Ayushman Arogya Kendras were operational rural health services to strengthen primary care delivery.

These initiatives reaffirm the Central government’s comprehensive effort in strengthening Telangana’s public health ecosystem and ensure accessible, affordable, and quality medical care for all, Kishan Reddy said in a post on ‘X’.