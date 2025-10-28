Centre Ensures Surplus Fertiliser for Telangana: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the extension of the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) scheme for fertiliser manufacturers would ensure surplus supply and price stability for farmers in Telangana.

“For the 2025 Kharif season, the state’s urea requirement was 9.8 lakh metric tonnes, but the Centre supplied 10.28 lakh tonnes. Of this, 9.79 lakh tonnes have been sold — 13,000 tonnes more than last year. Even during global crises, Telangana’s farmers have never faced a shortage. The Centre is committed to ensuring food security and farmer welfare,” the minister said.

He noted that production at the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant resumed at 90 per cent capacity from October 2 after a safety overhaul, with 45 per cent of the daily output earmarked for Telangana. The plant, which halted operations due to a gas leak in August, now targets producing 1 lakh tonnes of urea this month, with 45,000 tonnes allocated to Telangana’s agricultural needs.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the NBS scheme with an outlay of Rs 37,952 crore for the 2025–26 Rabi season, covering 28 fertiliser types including DAP, MAP, MOP, TSP, SSP, PDM and Ammonium Sulphate. The scheme aims to protect farmers and manufacturers from global price fluctuations and stabilise the domestic market.

Despite a nearly 25 per cent rise in input costs — particularly Muriate of Potash — between March and July 2025, the government has ensured that farmers remain unaffected. Subsidies are being released in phases, and retail prices are unchanged, with a 50-kg DAP bag still priced at Rs 1,350.

Kishan Reddy said the Centre’s priority is to ensure uninterrupted supply and stable prices despite global disruptions. “The government will not allow any fertiliser shortfall in Telangana or elsewhere. Our farmers will continue to receive timely, affordable fertiliser support,” he added.