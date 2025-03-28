Centre denies national status to Palamuru lift irrigation project

Hyderabad: The Central government has rejected Telangana's request for national project status for the Palamuru lift irrigation scheme, citing an ongoing legal dispute with Andhra Pradesh over Krishna water.

The ministry of Jal Shakti informed the Lok Sabha that the proposal was returned to the Telangana state government.

According to the ministry, the existing court case prevents the project from being granted national status.

This information was provided in a written response to a question posed by Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy. The ministry also clarified that the initial proposal was submitted by the state in December 2024.