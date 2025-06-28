 Top
Centre Committed to Social Justice: Athawale

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Jun 2025 11:23 AM IST

Union minister says government focused on inclusive welfare during visit to Hyderabad

Athawale said, The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Minister Ramdas Athawale reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to social justice and reviewed welfare schemes with Telangana officials.

Ramdas Athawale, Union minister of state for social justice, said at a press conference here on Friday that the Centre was committed to delivering inclusive welfare for all sections of society. Earlier, the minister held a review meeting with social welfare officials from Telangana. He said the Union government remained focused on promoting social justice and inclusive growth through its ongoing schemes and programmes.


