Centre Committed to Social Justice: Athawale
Union minister says government focused on inclusive welfare during visit to Hyderabad
Ramdas Athawale, Union minister of state for social justice, said at a press conference here on Friday that the Centre was committed to delivering inclusive welfare for all sections of society. Earlier, the minister held a review meeting with social welfare officials from Telangana. He said the Union government remained focused on promoting social justice and inclusive growth through its ongoing schemes and programmes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
