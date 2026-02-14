Centre Clears Prosecution of IAS Officer in Formula E Case

Hyderabad: The Union government has given the green light to prosecute senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar in connection with alleged irregularities surrounding the Hyderabad Formula E race, paving the way for formal legal proceedings.

Officials confirmed that the Centre has conveyed its approval to the Telangana government, marking a significant step forward in the investigation into the cancelled Hyderabad E-Prix.

This move comes after the Telangana Governor sanctioned prosecution against BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in the same case. With both a top bureaucrat and a prominent political leader now facing prosecution, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is expected to intensify its probe and move closer to filing a chargesheet.

Investigators are examining claims of procedural lapses and financial losses to the state exchequer. According to the ACB, a payment of ₹55 crore was released to Formula E Operations (FEO) without mandatory clearance from the State Cabinet or the Finance Department.

The Hyderabad E-Prix, originally scheduled for February 2024, was later cancelled. Authorities allege that the advance payment have violated Reserve Bank of India’s FEMA guidelines, and that the cancellation resulted in substantial losses for the Telangana government.