Centre Clears ₹894 Crore Crop Procurement Under PSS in Telangana

Hyderabad:The Centre on Wednesday approved the Telangana government’s proposal to procure 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of pulses and oilseeds under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Rabi 2026 season.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a total of 1,25,855 metric tonnes of crops will be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers in Telangana.



The approved procurement includes 29,860 MT of gram, 37,020 MT of urad, 55,285 MT of groundnut and 3,690 MT of sunflower. The total value of the procurement is estimated at over ₹894 crore.



Chouhan said the decision aims to protect farmers from market fluctuations and ensure they receive the minimum support price for their produce.



He said the move would provide remunerative prices to farmers and encourage the cultivation of pulses and oilseeds in the state.



The minister added that the procurement would help prevent distress sales and provide economic security to farmers cultivating gram, urad, groundnut and sunflower in Telangana.

