Centre backs three electronics manufacturing clusters in Telangana, focus on EV batteries

Telangana
PTI
8 March 2025 5:10 PM IST

The Centre in collaboration with the state government is supporting the project, with the Centre providing funds for infrastructure

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad, March 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed a strong emphasis on electronics manufacturing, with the Centre supporting three electronics manufacturing clusters in Telangana, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Saturday.

Vaishnaw arrived in Telangana to visit a cluster at Divitipalli in Mahabubnagar district.
“This facility will primarily focus on battery packs, cell manufacturing and lithium batteries, which are crucial for the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry in our country,” he told reporters at the RGI airport.
The Centre in collaboration with the state government is supporting the project, with the Centre providing funds for infrastructure, he added.
( Source : PTI )
