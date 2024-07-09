Centre Assures T on Fertilizer Supply

Hyderabad: State agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao who wrote to the Central chemical and fertiliser minister J.P. Nadda has received an assurance that the needs of the state will be addressed as per requirement. The state which needs 1.12 lakh metric tonnes of DAP in April and May had written that it has only received 0.43 lakh metric tonnes.

It may be recalled that the minister had written to the Centre seeking 0.80 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser in July. Replying to the letter, the Central minister is said to have informed that they are keeping a tab on the fertilizer stock levels in the state and supplies will be made as per necessity.