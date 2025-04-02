Centre asks Telangana to provide factual report on 400 acres land in Kancha Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has asked the State government to immediately provide a factual report on 400 acres land in Kancha Gachibowli.

In a letter addressed to Telangana Additional Secretary (Forests), MoEF&CC Assistant Inspector General of Forests S Sundar said that the Ministry has come to know about the illegal felling and removal of vegetation in Kancha Gachibowli village in Ranga Reddy district by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

“There have also been various news reports in print and social media in this regard alleging damage to the wildlife found in the land, its lakes and to the unique rock formations found in the area,” he said.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav also received various representations from MPs and other public representatives in person on the matter. Thus, the State government was requested to provide a factual report on the issue immediately and take legal action under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act or local Forest Act, Wildlife Protection Act and the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, as applicable.

The Ministry asked the State government to ensure that there is no violation of any other Acts or orders of the courts and tribunals. It reiterated that a factual report and an action taken report in this regard should be submitted to the Ministry.