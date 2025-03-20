Centre approves sewerage, septage management projects worth Rs.3,849.1 cr for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved three sewerage and septage management projects of capacity 972 MLD worth Rs.3,849.1 crore for Hyderabad, under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U 2.0), funds to the tune of Rs.463.10 crore have been allocated under Used Water Management (UWM) component for Telangana and proposals worth Rs.934.60 crore having central share of Rs. 463.10 have been approved. Out of the approved central share Rs. 185.24 crore have been released till date.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu while replying to a question posed by BJP MP Eatala Rajender in Lok Sabha. Rajender sought to know whether the government has any proposal for allocation of sufficient funds under SBM-U for construction of sewage treatment facilities and subterranean drainage system in Hyderabad and Telangana.

In response, Sahu said under SBM-U 2.0 launched on October 1, 2021 across all the States including Telangana, a new component UWM was included for waste water management for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with population less than one lakh.

Hence, Hyderabad was not covered under the UWM component of SBM-U 2.0. The ULBs having population above one lakh were covered under AMRUT. As many as 66 projects worth Rs.1,663.08 crore having capacity of 18.25 MLD including four sewerage and septage management projects worth Rs.203.3 crore have been completed in Telangana, under AMRUT.

Further, 252 projects worth Rs.9,584.26 crore having capacity of 1,132 MLD have been approved by MoHUA in Telangana while 12 sewerage or septage management projects worth Rs.5,775.11 crore have also been approved.