Centre approves airport for Adilabad

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence has granted in-principle approval for the Telangana government's proposal to develop the Adilabad Airport for civilian air operations. The decision came following detailed consultations between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the state government, officials said on Wednesday.

The IAF has agreed to allow civilian aircraft operations at the Adilabad airfield and proposed its development as a joint-user airport in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). For civilian operations to commence, AAI will need to acquire adjacent land for a new civil terminal, aircraft parking apron, and other infrastructure. Additionally, the existing runway must be resurfaced, and a new taxiway connecting the civil apron to the runway needs to be constructed. The IAF has instructed the AAI to submit a detailed proposal for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Telangana roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed satisfaction over securing permissions for Adilabad Airport, following a similar approval for Mamnoor Airport in Warangal in February. The minister highlighted that gaining clearances for two airports within two months demonstrates the state government's commitment to enhancing aviation infrastructure and economic growth.

Komatireddy further stated that the Telangana government is working closely with the AAI to expedite proposal submissions and secure necessary approvals. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for their support in advancing airport development initiatives in the state.