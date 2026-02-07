Centre Approves 1369.03 Cr for Telangana Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that a total amount of 1369.03 crore has been approved under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) for Telangana for financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is a flagship scheme of the Central government which provides health cover of Rs.5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.37 crore families constituting economically vulnerable bottom 40 per cent of India’s population.

Recently, the scheme has been expanded to cover six crore senior citizens of age 70 years and above belonging to 4.5 crore families irrespective of their socio-economic status under AB PM-JAY with Vay Vandana Card.

As per PM-JAY dashboard, a total of 43.18 crore Ayushman cards have been created including 82.78 lakh in Telangana, as on February 3, 2026.

The PM-ABHIM with an outlay of Rs.64,180 crore aims to support infrastructure development for Sub-Health Centres, Urban Health and Wellness Centres, Support for Block Public Health Units, Integrated District Public Health Laboratories and Critical Care Hospital Blocks.

A total amount of 1369.03 crore has been approved under PM-ABHIM for Telangana for FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. The XV-Finance Commission has recommended grants aggregating to Rs.70,051 crore over the period of five years (2021-2026) through local governments to strengthen the healthcare system in states.

A total amount of Rs.2227.51 crore has been allocated under FC-XV health grant for the State of Telangana for FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to create an online platform enabling interoperability of health data within the health ecosystem to create longitudinal electronic health record of every citizen, make healthcare accessible for citizens including reducing cost of care and enabling greater efficiencies in health service delivery between public and private health care institutions.

As per ABDM Dashboard, total 85.52 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created including 2.75 crore in Telangana, as on February 3, 2026. Under the National Health Policy-2017, the government has set time-bound targets to improve health outcomes in the country including Telangana and has made significant progress towards achieving these goals.

Total Fertility Rate has declined to 2.0 [National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)], maternal and child health indicators have shown steady improvement, with the maternal mortality ratio declining to 88 per lakh live births, infant mortality rate to 25 per thousand and under-five mortality rate to 29 per thousand [Sample Registration System (SRS 2023)]

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said this while responding to a question raised by MP G Nagesh in Lok Sabha on Friday.