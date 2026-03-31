Centre Allocates Rs.2771.25 Cr for Higher Education Institutes in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Central government has allocated Rs.2771.25 crore for nine centrally funded Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Telangana during 2023-25. In Warangal, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) has been allocated Rs.64.38 crore during the period 2023-25, out of which Rs. 85.94 crore for infrastructure development and Rs. 55.79 crore for digital learning.

Further, the total funds allocated, released and utilised for research grants during the same period is Rs. 131.89 crore.

There are nine Central Government-funded Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Telangana. Out of these, one HEI - National Institute of Technology is in Warangal. The number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Telangana and Warangal Parliament Constituency are 35 and one respectively.

Further, Ministry of Education is implementing Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) which is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme aimed at funding specific State government universities and colleges, to improve their quality by ensuring their conformity to prescribed norms and standards.

Since inception of the scheme, 94 projects amounting to Rs. 767.60 crore have been approved for support in Telangana including eight units amounting to Rs.81 crore under Warangal Parliamentary Constituency.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) also releases funds to the Institutions for infrastructure development and Research Grants and Digital Learning Facilities. The total amount of funds allocated and utilized to the institutions during 2023-25 for infrastructure development is Rs.373.8 crore and for research grants and digital learning facilities is Rs. 640.8 crore in Telangana

As per All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), 2022-23(Provisional) Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for India is 29.5 and for Telangana is 42.7. The total enrollment in Telangana is 15,28,573. The total enrolment in Warangal Parliamentary Constituency is 1,65,955 including districts Warangal(1,13,661), Hanumakonda(50,102), Jangaon (1,185) and Jayashankar Bhupalapally (1,007 ).

The National Scholarships Portal (NSP) is maintained by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY). The NSP has informed that in Warangal district, the number of students of higher education who received scholarships from the NSP was 1627 during the period 2023-24 to 2024-25.

Further, in Warangal district, the number of students of higher education who received financial assistance in the form of scholarship and interest subvention, from the component schemes of PM-USP Yojana (PM-USP CSSS and PM-USP CSIS) was 1176 during the period 2023-24 to 2024-25.

This was stated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while replying to a question posed by Congress MP Dr. Kadiyam Kavya on Central Government-funded HEIs in Telangana in Lok Sabha yesterday.