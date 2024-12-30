Centralised crime data for safety of train passengers

Hyderabad: To facilitate security and safety of railway passengers, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has prepared a centralised crime data in coordination with the GRP working in other states and sharing the data of inter-state habitual offenders.



“To enhance prosecution specially in prevention and detection of offences we have recently conducted an inter-state coordination meeting with GRP from all the states and formed a common criminal data sharing system on the notorious criminals. This is a great initiative for the safety and security of passengers,” superintendent of railway police Chandana Deepti stated while releasing the annual crime data on Monday.

“We have recruited an additional 100 police personal to enhance investigation, intensify track patrolling on the 3,000 km tracks to prevent suicides and trespassing”, Deepti said. “To monitor the railway stations, we have installed new CCTV cameras and

increased frisking operations along with the RPF to prevent child trafficking, ganja peddling, thefts and other crimes. We are in coordination with anti-sabotage teams and constantly monitoring the major railway stations, she pointed out.



“We are also working in coordination with the RPF and NGOs and share pictures of inter-state child, human traffickers, property offenders and have intensified the `Bachpan Bachao Andolan` campaign to prevent child trafficking in state, she stated.



