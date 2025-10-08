Central Tribal University Logo Released

WARANGAL: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday released the logo of the Sammakka–Saralamma Central Tribal University, recently established in Mulugu district. The university, named after the revered tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. The logo was unveiled at the minister’s residence in New Delhi in the presence of Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Y.L. Srinivas and officer on special duty (OSD) Vamshi.

The design carries deep symbolism drawn from tribal culture. The yellow background represents sanctity and vitality, especially associated with women. At the base are Gaddelu—platforms symbolising Sammakka and Saralamma—signifying assurance of protection for students and staff. The red sun at the centre mirrors the kumkum mark on Sammakka’s forehead, symbolising divine blessing and spiritual strength.

A peacock feather, representing the beauty and vibrancy of Adivasi life, features prominently in the design, while horned crowns framing the logo stand for courage and the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities. Together, these elements are meant to inspire students toward growth, self-confidence and achievement.

Minister Pradhan also unveiled the university’s motto, which blends three tribal languages with Sanskrit. The words Dam (Koya) mean “education,” Janan (Banjara) means “wisdom,” and Su Daran (Gond) means “development.” The Sanskrit phrase Jnanam Paramam Dhyeyam translates to “Knowledge is the supreme goal.”

“The aim is to empower students with knowledge and wisdom through education that leads to holistic development,” Pradhan said.