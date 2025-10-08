Central Teams Inspect Flood Affected Areas

KAMAREDDY: A Central team visited flood-affected areas in Medak and Kamareddy districts on Wednesday, inspecting damaged agriculture fields, roads, bridges, and water tanks, and interacting with affected residents.

Flood victims detailed their losses to houses and crops caused by the August floods. The visit followed survey reports submitted by district officials.

In Medak district, collector Rahul Raj briefed the team on the extent of damage. The team inspected Maktha Bhupathipur, Timmanagar, and nearby villages.

Team members Dr K. Ponnu Swamy, Vinod Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, and S.S. Pintoo also toured affected areas in Kamareddy district, where collector Ashish Sangwan presented damage assessments. They visited Bhiknoor, Bibipet, Anthampally, GR Colony (Kamareddy), Lingampally Khurdu, Nagireddypet mandal, and the Pocharam reservoir.

Officials from the revenue, agriculture, panchayat raj, electricity, roads and buildings, and irrigation departments accompanied the team. The members also reviewed a photo exhibition and presentation highlighting the flood damage.