Central Cabinet Approves 4-Lane Gudebellur-Mahabubnagar on NH-167

Hyderabad: The Central Cabinet on Saturday approved the construction of four-lane Gudebellur–Mahabubnagar, which is part of Hyderabad Panaji corridor section of National Highway (NH)–167.

The project will be taken at a estimated cost of Rs.3,175 crore and is expected to be completed in two years. This would improve connectivity for Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Raichur, Devarkadra, Makthal,and Hyderabad covering 80 kms.

The project will integrate key economic nodes such as Hyderabad–Bengaluru NICDC, Pharma and Medical clusters and SEZs in Hyderabad. It will benefit passenger travel and long-distance freight movement and will boost regional growth by linking farms, industries and trade routes. It will also reduce travel time between Gudebellur and Mahabubnagar by 50 per cent from three hours to 1.5 hours.

The corridor will enhance multi–modal connectivity linking four railway stations, an airport and two multi-modal logistic sparks. The project will generate employment to 14.4 lakh human days.