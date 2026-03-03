Census HLO Operations To Commence in Telangana From May 11

Hyderabad: Self-enumeration would begin 15 days prior to the house listing operations (HLO) for the Census which is scheduled to begin across the state May 11. Preparatory measures for the HLO were reviewed at the district collectors’ conference held here on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, along with Director of Census Operations, Telangana, Bharathi Holikeri, briefed district collectors on modalities and preparedness for the first phase. Rao said the Census 2027 would be India’s first fully digital exercise, conducted through a dedicated mobile application for field data collection to enable real-time data capture and faster processing. He informed that self-enumeration would begin 15 days prior to the launch of HLO, allowing citizens to submit their data online through the designated platform.

He said no household, habitation, remote settlement, tribal hamlet or urban slum should be left out of the enumeration process. He asked officials to give special attention to inaccessible and vulnerable areas. The Chief Secretary called for structured training for enumerators and supervisors, stating that the success of the digital Census depended on the technological preparedness of field staff.

Ramakrishna Rao also stressed adherence to timelines, maintenance of data quality standards and seamless technological integration, and instructed collectors to closely monitor preparatory activities and resolve logistical bottlenecks.

Bharathi Holikeri presented an overview of the operational framework, outlining the training cascade model from the state level to field functionaries. She detailed the use of mobile-based applications and backend monitoring systems for data collection. She also briefed collectors on preparatory steps, including finalisation of enumeration blocks, verification of jurisdictional boundaries, device readiness and coordination with local authorities.

Special chief secretary (MA&UD) Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary (GAD) Rahul Bojja, principal secretary (finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, CIPR Ch Priyanka and senior officials attended the meeting.