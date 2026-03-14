Census 2027: Rs.1,000 Penalty for Providing False Info or Refusing Details in Telangana

Hyderabad: Director of Census Operations-Telangana, Bharathi Holikeri, said on Saturday that providing false information or refusing to share details with enumerators during the Census 2027 would attract a penalty of ₹1,000.

The first phase of Census operations in Telangana will run from May 11 to June 9, during which house-listing operations (HLO) will be undertaken. The digital Census will be conducted in two phases, the HLO being followed by the main population enumeration from February 9 to 28, 2027. An optional self-enumeration facility will be available for residents from April 26 to May 8, 2026.

Addressing a press conference here, Holikeri said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Census.

Holikeri clarified that self-enumeration data will not be treated as final unless verified by enumerators through mandatory house-to-house visits. Residents who opt for self-enumeration will receive a unique self-enumeration ID, which must be shared with the visiting enumerator for verification through a mobile application.

She said the dual process has been designed to ensure data accuracy and prevent exclusion, while also offering convenience through the online option. The self-enumeration portal will feature tool tips and FAQs to assist users, but all submitted data will be verified before being officially finalised.

Holikeri assured that strict measures had been put in place to protect the confidentiality of the information collected. She said the census follows stringent legal provisions under the Census Act, 1948, which ensures that individual data remains confidential, cannot be shared with other agencies and is not accessible even to courts.

Holikeri noted that Census 2027 held a special significance for Telangana as it would be the first census conducted after the state’s formation. The previous census was conducted in 2011 in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh. As the exercise is taking place after a gap of 16 years, the updated data will help both the Central and state governments frame policies and schemes based on current demographic and socio-economic realities.

She said data privacy will be ensured and data security will be strengthened through digital encryption during collection, transmission and storage. Enumerators and supervisors are being given extensive training, and validation rules built into the mobile application will ensure data accuracy and consistency. Data collected in the field will also be monitored and cross-checked by supervisors, she added.