Census-2027 Data Key to Development Planning: ITDA Officer

Adilabad:ITDA Utnoor Project Officer Yuvaraj Marmat on Wednesday said the National Census-2027 would help governments prepare development plans across various sectors.

He was speaking at a three-day training programme organised for officials involved in the census process.

Marmat said the data collected during the Census would be used for planning welfare and development schemes and stressed that officials must carry out the exercise carefully, as errors could affect policy planning.

Additional collector (revenue) Rajeshwar said trained staff would undertake house listing from May 11 to June 9. He said information relating to 33 subjects would be collected from households during the exercise.

He added that the second phase of the census would be conducted in February 2027 with March 1 as the reference date.

Rajeshwar said the Census would be conducted in digital format for the first time and households would also be able to upload their details through a web portal and mobile applications.

Adilabad ZP CEO Ravinder Rathod, DPO Ramesh, tahsildars and MPDOs participated in the training programme.