Cement Firm To Pay ₹5.5 L Compensation To Contract Staffer’s Kin

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
21 Sept 2025 1:26 AM IST

Union president Kokkirala Satyapal Rao said the compensation was finalized only after discussions with the company’s top management.

In addition, the family of the deceased will receive ₹5 lakh and other benefits from the state government.—DC Image

ADILABAD: The Staff and Workers Federation Union of Adani Cement (formerly Orient Cement) at Dewapur announced that the company management has agreed to provide ₹5.5 lakh compensation to the family of contract worker Renigunta Shankar, who died of cardiac arrest while on duty on Saturday. The management also paid ₹50,000 towards funeral expenses.

In addition, the family of the deceased will receive ₹5 lakh and other benefits from the state government. Union president Kokkirala Satyapal Rao said the compensation was finalized only after discussions with the company’s top management.

The management further agreed to offer a contract job to one of the deceased worker’s family members.

