Celebration Turns Tragic: Two Killed in Drunk-Driving Crash at Edulabad

Hyderabad: A party to celebrate their first job and first salary at an MNC turned tragic when two of them died and two others were injured after their SUV hit a roadside tree at high speed at about 2 am on Saturday at Edulabad.

Police identified the deceased as Bathula Bhargav Yadav, 23, of Hayatnagar and Chethi Varshith, 22, from AS Rao Nagar. Praveen, 28, who was driving and was allegedly inebriated, and Dinesh, 25, who was in the passenger seat, suffered injuries. The condition of Praveen is stated to be serious.

Police said seven colleagues had headed out to a farm in Edulabad in two vehicles on Friday afternoon. Of them, five had recently started working in the MNC in Gachibowli and they were joined by their team lead Praveen and another colleague. One of the seven was a teetotaler and was driving the second car which was not involved in the accident.

Early on Saturday, six of the friends drank liquor and headed out for a drive in their two vehicles, reportedly to have food and to see a nearby observation point.

The police said the first car being driven by Praveen, who was stated to be drunk. Praveen lost control of the vehicle at high speed and hit two electric poles. The impact was so severe that the rear door of the vehicle was thrown open and two passengers sitting in the rear seat, Bhargav and Varshith, were thrown out of the vehicle and were suspected to have died on impact.

Praveen, and Dinesh who was sitting with him in the front sustained serious injuries. The second car soon reached the spot and the occupants called the police. While Praveen and Dinesh were taken to a hospital, the bodies of Bhargav and Varshith were taken to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The bodies were handed over to the families for final rites. Meanwhile, Praveen who was critical is undergoing treatment and is put under observation for two days.