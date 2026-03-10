Celebration Turns Chaos in Maisammaguda

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Maisammaguda late Sunday night after clashes broke out between a large crowd and police during India’s World Cup cricket victory celebrations.

According to police, nearly 7,000-8,000 people gathered on the roads around 11 pm. During the revelry, some individuals allegedly stopped a DCM vehicle and climbed onto it, blocking traffic and disrupting movement.

When police arrived to disperse the crowd, stones were reportedly pelted at them. As officers attempted to clear the area, many people ran into a nearby hostel, escalating the situation.

Police said some among the group misbehaved with the women warden of the hostel and allegedly abused her. Following her complaint, several persons were detained and taken into custody.

The car and bikes involved were damaged, and videos of the incident — showing a bike being dragged — quickly circulated online. Some reports claimed police resorted to a lathi charge during dispersal.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.