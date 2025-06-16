Celebration Over NEET Result Turns Shortlived for Rathods

HYDERABAD: On Saturday, Rakesh Rathod’s family celebrated his qualifying in the NEET-UG. His brother Bharat had topped the Class 10 board exams in Medchal district.

On Sunday, their extended family head out to Basar to pray at the Goddess Gnana Saraswati Devi temple. That trip turned into a tragedy, claiming the lives of Rakesh, his brothers Madan, 18, and Bharat, 16, and their cousins Vinod, 19, and Hruthik, 22.

The Rathod brothers resided at Lingam Goud Apartments in Chintal in Jeedimetla with their parents. As news of their death spread, a shocked silence settled over the corridor of the apartment.

At the second-floor flat where the three lived with their parents, the door was locked – no lights but fans still on inside. Their father, Prem Ram Rathod, had rushed to Basar soon after learning of the incident. Their mother was with them in Basar.

Outside, neighbours had gathered, grieving and confused.

“We still can’t believe what happened,” said Rashida Begum, their immediate neighbour. Her eyes welled up as she spoke of the boys she had watched grow up. “All of them were gentle, excellent students. Bharat was so sharp, he used to take tuition from my husband. His handwriting looked printed.”

“Bharat always greeted me with a ‘Hello, aunty’. His laughter would echo in the corridor. We’ll never hear that again,” Rashida said while struggling to speak.

The family, of Marwari origin, had lived in the neighbourhood for over 15 years and built close bonds with those around them, including Rashida’s family.

“We may pray differently, but we cry the same way their parents do,” Rashida said.

Another victim, Hruthik, had also lived in the same colony until a few years ago before shifting to Dilsukhnagar after his father’s death. “We knew him too. He was like one of our own,” said another neighbour.

Nirmal SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila confirmed that all the five bodies were at the Bhainsa Government Hospital for postmortem examination and would later be handed over to the family.