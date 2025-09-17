Celebrate Sept. 17 As Telangana Liberation Day, BJP Tells Telangana Govt

HYDERABAD: Telangana state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao on Wednesday urged the Congress government in the state to officially recognise September 17 as the Telangana Liberation Day, and commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters who resisted the oppressive Nizam regime. He accused both the former BRS government and the current Congress administration of denying due recognition to martyrs because of electoral considerations concerning a particular community.

Speaking at the state BJP office after hoisting the National Flag, Ramchander Rao noted that Maharashtra and Karnataka officially observe September 17 as Mukti Diwas, since parts of these states were once under the Hyderabad state during the Nizam rule.

Paying tribute to the brave fighters, the BJP leader recalled that while India celebrates Independence Day on August 15, Hyderabad state gained freedom only on September 17, 1948.

He highlighted the crucial role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then Union Home Minister, who led Operation Polo — a decisive police action that ended the Nizam’s reign and integrated Telangana into India. The operation came in response to atrocities committed by the Razakars, a private militia led by Qasim Razvi, who carried out brutal attacks on many, particularly women, in areas such as Nirmal, Bairanpalli, Parakala, and Gundrampalli.

The BJP chief stressed that remembering these events is essential to honouring the region’s struggle and recalled that without Patel’s intervention, Telangana might have been absorbed into Pakistan or become an independent state.

For over 20 years, the BJP has campaigned for Telangana Liberation Day’s official recognition. Following the BJP’s rise at the Centre, Union home minister Amit Shah, with support from Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, initiated official celebration. This year marks the third consecutive year that the Indian Army and Central forces have commemorated the occasion with flag hoisting.

The Telangana BJP chief also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his leadership for India’s progress towards a developed and corruption-free nation. He acknowledged Viswakarma Day by paying homage to Maharshi Viswakarma and honouring workers’ contributions to nation-building.

The event saw the participation of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP state organisation general secretary Chandrasekhar, state leaders Gautam Rao, Veerender Goud, Vemula Ashok, MLC Anji Reddy, and other senior party members.