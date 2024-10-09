CDSCO Proposes Regulation of Emergency Contraceptive Drugs, Raising Concerns

HYDERABAD: The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has formed a sub-committee to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1945, potentially regulating the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of emergency contraceptive drugs (ECDs). If approved, a gynaecologist's prescription may be required to purchase these drugs.

This proposal has caused concern among women, many of whom worry about limited access to gynaecologists in emergencies, making it difficult to obtain a prescription.

Currently, the tablets are available OTC as emergency contraceptives. Introduced in India in 2002, these emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs), commonly referred to as the morning-after pill, prevent pregnancy if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

Women argue that before implementing such regulations, the government should focus on improving sex education and increasing awareness about the uses and side effects of these drugs. “The emphasis should be on enhancing sex education and women’s reproductive health first, before imposing restrictions,” said Priya Priyadarshee, a media professional.

“I’m worried that this ban could worsen women’s health issues. Many already lack access to basic sanitary products, and if ECPs become harder to obtain, it could lead to illegal abortions and unwanted pregnancies. It will only leave us more vulnerable,” she added.

Rachel, who works in the hospitality and tourism sector, stressed the importance of raising awareness about how to properly use ECPs. "There’s no need for such regulation. Instead, people should be educated on the safe use of these pills. If strict rules are imposed, people might turn to unsafe or counterfeit products, which could cause even more harm. My doctor even prescribed a higher dose of these pills to help regulate my periods," she said.

Gynaecologists pointed to the difference between oral contraceptives and emergency contraceptive pills. Dr Shanta Kumari, a senior gynaecologist and Indian representative at the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FIGO), explained, "Globally, as FIGO head, I support easy access to ECDs, especially in countries where gynaecologists are not readily available. The same was true during Covid here in India.”

Dr Kumari said that easy access to ECPs was vital for preventing unwanted pregnancies. “While overuse of these pills can disrupt hormonal balance, the primary goal of CDSCO is to prevent misuse, not to restrict oral contraceptives altogether. The benefits of ECPs far outweigh the risks when used correctly."