CDMA Unveils 100-Day Urban Plan

Hyderabad: Marking Telangana Formation Day, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) unveiled a 100-day action plan aimed at transforming municipal areas into liveable, sustainable, and climate-resilient cities. The initiative will cover all urban local bodies (ULBs) outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The plan outlines 50 key activities, with top priorities including the desilting of stormwater drains, strengthening of sanitation efforts and the promotion of eco-friendly practices such as establishing Bartan Banks (utensil libraries) to curb the use of single-use plastics and disposables during functions.A major emphasis has been placed on public participation. Door-to-door awareness campaigns will be conducted to promote sanitation and an information, education and communication (IEC) drive will raise awareness about the symptoms and prevention of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.“We will also set up compost units in schools,” said a CDMA official, highlighting the department’s push for waste management education. To boost municipal revenues, unassessed properties will be identified and brought under the tax net during the campaign. Additionally, properties with unauthorised additional floors will undergo tax revision.Separately, as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the GHMC distributed PPE kits to sanitation workers.