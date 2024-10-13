Telangana: Rs 12 lakh stolen from liquor store near police station

Nalgonda: An unidentified person stole Rs 12 lakh in cash from Aditya Wines, a liquor store located less than 200 metres from the Gurrampode police station, on Sunday night.

According to the police, the theft occurred after the shop had closed for the day. The perpetrator gained entry around midnight by breaking through the cement roofing sheets of the establishment. The money was taken from the cash counter.

G. Ravi, the owner of Aditya Wines, reported that the cash comprised proceeds from liquor sales on Friday and Saturday, which were notably high due to festival demand. "We kept the cash in the counter, intending to deposit it after the weekend," he said.

Sub-inspector of police K. Narayana Reddy said that the theft was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the shop. "The footage shows a single person who not only stole the cash but also counted it before leaving," he explained. "We are actively working to identify and apprehend the person involved in the burglary."

The police are investigating the incident from all angles, including the possibility of insider involvement. The proximity of the liquor shop to the police station has caused a sensation in the area, raising concerns about local security measures.