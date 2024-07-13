Cyberabad: Biker Bears The Brunt of Reckless Lorry Driver

Hyderabad: An accident involving multiple vehicles occurred at Kothur Y Junction, within the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits. The accident was recorded on CCTV and went viral on social media.



The accident occurred when a lorry attempted to cross the road. Another lorry, speeding ahead, collided with it, causing the first lorry to veer into the opposite lane.

The out-of-control lorry struck another lorry traveling in the opposite direction. This third lorry fell onto a biker, Anjaiah, who lost his life on the spot. Two others, who were riding pillion, sustained injuries in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.