CCTV Cameras To Be Installed At Garbage Hotspots

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to install CCTV cameras at Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in several zones, including Secunderabad, to curb littering.

Officials said inputs and suggestions from residential welfare associations (RWAs) will be taken into account while shortlisting locations. Earlier, in the Uppal Circle, the corporation had installed cameras equipped with siren‑like alerts when littering was detected. In Secunderabad Zone, however, the proposal is limited to CCTV surveillance, with penalties for habitual offenders.

Meanwhile, a sanitation drive is underway across the expanded GHMC limits, covering 2,053 sq km. The drive, which began on December 29, 2025, will continue until January 31. As part of the campaign, 5,641 metric tonnes of additional waste has been collected from all 300 wards, in addition to the 9,000 tonnes generated daily.

Sanitation efforts have been carried out at 3,613 locations, including garbage points, foot‑over bridges, flyovers and parks. Till date, 4,243 tonnes of waste and 1,398 tonnes of debris have been cleared.