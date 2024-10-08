CCMB Team Using MicroRNAs to Detect Breast Cancer From a Drop of Blood

Hyderabad: Even as MicroRNAs hit the headlines with the Nobel Prize, a city-based scientist has been working on the use of MicroRNAs in the early detection of Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), which is the most common form of breast cancer that accounts for 85 per cent of all breast cancer diagnoses.

Using microRNAs, a CSIR-CCMB study has helped in deciphering the change of microRNA signatures in breast cancer tissue samples.

Speaking of the relevance and significance of microRNAs, Dr Lekha Dinesh Kumar, the chief scientist at CCMB, who led the research, said, "MicroRNA was discovered by two Nobel-winning scientists in 1993 in C. elegans (kind of a roundworm). But its significance wasn’t understood at that time. It was later found that microRNAs play a critical role in regulating various body functions. Eventually, researchers realised that microRNAs also control the regulation of our normal genes, acting as a “master switch” for gene expression." This holds tremendous potential for disease detection in future.

“MicroRNAs exist in the body under normal conditions, but their levels change during the onset of diseases and become either up-regulated or down-regulated, sometimes by as much as 10 to 20 times compared to normal levels. These changes in microRNA signatures have proven significant in my studies on breast cancer, as it can be used as biomarkers and can identify different grades, stages and types of breast cancer," Dr Lekha explained.

MicroRNAs can be detected in both tissue and blood, offering potential as non-invasive diagnostic markers.

"The technology we’ve developed, for which we hold a patent, allows us to detect microRNAs from just a drop of blood. This test can determine not only the type of breast cancer but also its grade and stage. We are also exploring the use of microRNAs as therapeutic agents," she said.

Although microRNAs' importance has only been recognised in recent years, many researchers are actively working on them.

"Our focus is also on helping women in rural areas, who may hesitate to undergo physical examinations. A blood-based test would be a more acceptable and accessible option for early breast cancer detection," she said.

"Our patented research included 439 microRNAs associated with breast cancer. Of them, 107 qualified as potential biomarkers for the stratification of different types, grades and stages of IDC. This study has led to ten international patents. We have now licensed this research to Zeroharm Sciences for further identification of these signatures in blood to make a non invasive liquid biopsy system for the early detection of breast cancer from one drop of blood. We are working on developing a plug-and-play diagnostic machine, which could potentially replace mammograms that many cannot afford," Dr. Lekha said.

In addition to breast cancer, CCMB is also working on developing biodrugs for colon cancer. Though unrelated to microRNAs, this work involves a similar RNA interference mechanism.