CCMB Scientists Honoured for Mentoring Young Researchers at TNQ ISA 2026

Hyderabad: Two senior scientists from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) — Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan and Dr Santosh Chauhan — have been recognised for mentoring young researchers, being selected for the TNQ Inspiring Science Awards (TNQ ISA) 2026.

Each of them has mentored four researchers whose work has been acknowledged by the awards.

So far, four PhD scholars and one postdoctoral fellow from CCMB have figured among the finalists. This year, Dr Jotin Gogoi was recognised for his research on how cells tolerate errors during protein synthesis and how such mechanisms may have contributed to the evolution of living cells.

The groups mentored by the scientists study how the structure of enzymes determines their properties and role in sustaining life and innate immunity, the body’s first line of defence against pathogens.

Dr Sankaranarayanan’s research group studied how the structure of enzymes determined their properties and role in sustaining life. His team focused on understanding how cells ensure the correct orientation of amino acids during protein synthesis.

Dr Chauhan’s group worked on innate immunity, the body’s first line of defence against pathogens. His research has contributed to the emerging field of programmed cell revival, which explores how cells on the verge of death can activate molecular mechanisms to recover.

Speaking on mentorship, Dr Chauhan said it involved giving young scientists space to think independently, ask questions, and learn through experience. Dr Sankaranarayanan noted that the award-winning work from his laboratory has focused on fundamental biological questions rather than trend-driven topics, and welcomed the jury’s recognition of basic research.