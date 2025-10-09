CCMB Hosts Meet On Non-Animal Research

Hyderabad:Over 180 scientists from across the country are attending a three-day national conference on Alternatives to Animal Experiments that began on Wednesday at the CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). The event, organised in collaboration with the Society for Alternatives to Animal Experiments–India (SAAE-I), focuses on advancing humane and ethical research practices.

The conference, running from October 8 to 10, highlights the 3Rs principle — Replacement, Reduction and Refinement — to promote humane and ethical research practices. The event features keynote talks, oral and poster presentations and sessions on organoid and stem-cell models, in-vitro systems, computational biology, and AI-driven toxicology.



“With global emphasis shifting towards humane science, finding effective alternatives to animal testing is essential,” said Dr Bokara Kiran Kumar and Dr Mohammed Idris of CCMB. “Modern approaches are not only reducing animal use but also improving the precision and reproducibility of biomedical research,” they explained.