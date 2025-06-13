CCLA Mittal Out, Juniors Get Plum Revenue Posts

Hyderabad:The much-anticipated transfer of principal secretary, revenue, Navin Mittal, also serving as chief commissioner of land affairs (CCLA), finally came about in a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Friday.

D.S. Lokesh Kumar, who earlier worked as GHMC commissioner and is known for his integrity, was given full additional charge of revenue and CCLA, which are oversized for the relatively junior officer.



Sources told this correspondent that the Chief Minister wasn’t willing to appoint any officer of the rank of principal secretary in revenue, and hence opted for Lokesh. Mittal’s replacement comes within a few days after reports of the Chief Minister making vain attempts to enforce a reshuffle in the portfolios of some of his Cabinet ministers emerged.



Mittal was posted as principal secretary, energy.



Another surprise in the revenue department was the replacement of senior officer Jyothi Buddha Prakash with a junior officer, R. Hanumanthu, as head of stamps and registration, survey and settlement besides Bhubharati.



N. Sridhar, principal secretary, Scheduled Castes development department, who served in crucial posts in the BRS government got an elevation as panchayat raj and rural development. He will continue to hold FAC of principal secretary, mines & geology. Sources said his dealing of the categorisation of Scheduled Caste groups earned a few brownie points from the present dispensation.

Chekka Priyanka, deputy secretary, MA&UD department, was posted as special commissioner, I&PR, relieving S. Harish from FAC of the post.

Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty was transferred and the government appointed Harichandana Dasari, almost a secretary rank official, as his replacement. Durishetty now heads to Khammam.



Shashank Goel, special chief secretary, Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, was posted as resident commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.



Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash, secretary, registration & stamps, and secretary, housing, was transferred and posted as secretary, Scheduled Castes development. Dr Prakash was also placed in FAC of secretary, planning department and EO DG, Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TGRAC) relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania.



Gaurav Uppal was posted secretary, coordination (GoI Projects & CSS) in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. B. Bharathi Lakpathi Naik, secretary, PE department, was posted as secretary, TG Information Commission.



Killu Sivakumar Naidu, additional commissioner, GHMC, was transferred and posted as commissioner, R&R and LA, I&CAD department.



Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, collector, Nizamabad was transferred and posted as special secretary, stamps and registrations, revenue, in the place of DrPrakash. Hanumanthu was also given FAC of the posts of commissioner & IG, stamps and registrations and commissioner, SS & LA and PD, Bhu Bharati.

On transfer, T.Vinay Krishna Reddy was posted as collector, Nizamabad. G. Srijana, director, PR & RD was placed in FAC of the post of director, WCD & SC.

Siva Sankar Lotheti, waiting for posting, will be joint secretary, agriculture & cooperation, in the place of P. Uday Kumar. Lotheti was also given FAC of joint secretary, revenue (DM), relieving S.Harish, from FAC of the said post.

Chittem Lakshmi, waiting for posting, will be joint secretary, general administration department.

K. Hymavathi, project director, AIDS Control Society. was transferred as collector, Siddipet.



Vasam Venkateswar Reddy, director, youth services,was transferred as project director, AIDS Control Society and given FAC of director, Institute of Health & Family Welfare.



V.P. Gautham, special secretary, housing was placed in FAC of the post of secretary, housing.



Gowtham Potru, collector, Medchal Malkajgiri, was posted as director, P&A, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).



K. Nikhila, CEO, TGIRD, was posted as director, fisheries, in the place of Priyanka Ala, as well as FAC of CEO, TGIRD.



Valluru Kranthi, collector, Sangareddy, was transferred as managing director, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. P. Uday Kumar was posted as CEO, Arogyasri Health Care Trust and FAC of Special Secretary, PE department.



Priyanka Ala was posted as secretary, Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), in the place of Dr E .Naveen Nicolas.



P. Pravinya, collector. Hanamkonda, and posted as collector, Sangareddy.



A. Nirmala Kanthi Wesley, was posted as secretary & CEO, Telangana Human Rights Commission. Wesley shall continue to hold the FAC of VC & MD, Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation.



Mikkilineni Manu Choudary, was posted as collector, Medchal Malkajgiri. Muzammil Khan, collector, Khammam, was posted as director, civilsupplies and placed in FAC of joint secretary, civil supplies, and chief rationing officer, Hyderabad.



Sneha Shabarish, GHMC additional commissioner, was posted as collector of Hanamkonda.



E. Naveen Nicolas, secretary, TGPSC, was transferred and posted as director, school educationand given FAC as state project director, Samagra Shiksha.



Chahat Bajpai, Karimnagar municipal commissioner, now heads to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). Ashwini Tanaji was posted as additional collector (local bodies), Karimnagar. Praful Desai was posted as municipal commissioner, Karimnagar.



B. Shafiullah was posted as secretary, minority welfare department and placed in FAC of the posts of director, minorities welfare, and secretary, TG Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS).



V.S.N.V.Prasad was posted as director, urban forestry, HMDA. Nikhil Chakravarthi, executive director, TGIIC, was posted as director, industriesand relieved from the post of special commissioner,commercial taxes.