CCI Procures 29.50 Lakh Bales Cotton Worth Rs.11,800 Cr in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has procured about 451 lakh quintals kapas, which is equivalent to 90 lakh bales under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations. Out of which, 148 lakh quintals kapas equivalent to 29.50 lakh bales was procured in Telangana, valuing Rs.11,800 crore, through 8.60 lakh direct farmer transactions during cotton season 2025-26, according to the Ministry of Textiles.

Out of 148 lakh quintals kapas procured in Telangana, 5.80 lakh quintals, valuing Rs.463 crore, have been procured in Mancherial district, and 1.21 lakh quintals, valuing Rs.97 crore, seed cotton has been procured in Peddapalli district.

During cotton season 2025-26, additional procurement centres were opened by the CCI based on the prescribed eligibility criteria. Three procurement centers each were opened in the districts of Mancherial and Peddapalli after assessment of parameters such as minimum of 3,000 hectares under cotton cultivation, availability of a functional APMC, and the presence of at least one ginning and pressing factory.

Opening of procurement centres by CCI is undertaken on the basis of these objective criteria and operational requirements to ensure effective MSP operations.

The CCI in association with the Ministry of Textiles, prescribed norms for opening procurement centers to expand MSP outreach. These norms aimed to ensure that cotton farmers in every Taluka or Mandal having at least 3,000 hectares under cotton cultivation, a functional APMC, and at least one ginning or pressing factory are able to avail MSP benefits, while also reducing transportation distances and waiting time for farmers.

Accordingly, during the cotton season 2025–26, under the jurisdiction of CCI’s three branches— Adilabad, Warangal, and Mahabubnagar—122 procurement centers were opened across 30 districts of Telangana, as compared to 110 centers during 2024–25. This included three procurement centers in Luxettipet, Chennur, and Bellampally in Mancherial district and three procurement centers in Peddapalli, Sulthanabad, and Kamanpur in Peddapalli district.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita while responding to a question raised by MP Vamsi Krishna Gaddam on cotton farmers in Telangana in Lok Sabha two days ago.